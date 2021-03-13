DRDO launches Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav was launched on March 12 by Secretary DDR&D & Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy at DRDO Bhawan in the national capital. Director Generals, DRDO scientists and other officers attended the event virtually from all major centres including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Tezpur, Visakhapatnam among others.

DRDO has made elaborate plans to celebrate the Mahotsav throughout the 75 weeks by conducting various activities in the direction of nation building, achieving self reliance, encouraging scientific innovations, developing human resources and host of other related topics.

Aazadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is being organised to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence and will be celebrated for 75 weeks starting from March 12 with various themes. DRDO efforts will be primarily focused on Aatmnirbhar Bharat theme and the announcements made will be in the direction of realizing that vision.

During the mahotsava, DRDO plans to enhance handholding of startups through incubation centres for technology development. Technology proposals from various industries will be processed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme in larger numbers. Number of Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technologies (LAToTs) will be increased to greater than 100.

Transfer of Technology (ToT) to local industry for potable water in North Eastern Regions, Interactions/visits by DRDO scientists to various industries, filing of patents and reaching out to foreign countries to promote export of DRDO products have also been planned in a bigger way over the entire duration of the Mahotsav.

In order to promote greater collaboration with academia, a wide variety of activities have been planned such as providing new challenges to academic institutes, increasing internships to students and providing apprenticeships to students in DRDO laboratories/centres . Besides, PhD students will be enrolled in DRDO laboratories on various defence related topics. More importance will be given to publication of scientific research papers and defence related articles in regional languages. Organizing courses and seminars on defence related areas in Universities/ Institutions has also been planned on a larger scale.

To encourage skill development, many Certificate courses have been planned for students in advanced futuristic technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. In addition to these, special activities like exhibitions, short films, documentaries, carrying out plantations on a large scale etc., have also been planned.

IAF CARRIES OUT A UNIQUE FLYING DISPLAY

As a part of Amrit Mahotsav, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF carried out a unique flying display in the skies of Coimbatore today. The team created magic in the air by flying in a formation depicting the numeral "75" with seventeen Aircrafts. The team led by Group Captain Anoop Singh was in the air for more than half an hour covering the length and breadth of the town.

The air display was a part of yearlong "Amrit Mahotsav" being celebrated by the nation in tune with Hon"ble Prime Minister's clarion call to all public representatives to participate in the nationwide activities at 75 locations for the coming 75 weeks. The display showcased a spirit of adventure and exhibited the diverse flying skills of the men in Blue.