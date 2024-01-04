DrinkPrime’s massive growth: 2023 sees a 50-60% subscriber surge in key Indian cities

Bengaluru: As 2023 draws to a close, DrinkPrime is bubbling with excitement for a much bigger reason: a phenomenal 50-60% surge in their subscriber base across key Indian cities! Beyond this remarkable growth and solidifying its presence in key cities, the company also made major strides toward its mission, setting the stage for exciting developments in 2024.

"It's been a year of immense pride for DrinkPrime," says Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, reflecting on the company’s remarkable 50%-60% growth in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR. "But this isn't just about numbers. It's about the countless families who now have easy access to clean, safe, and healthy drinking water. In 2024, we aim to double this impact, reaching even more cities and communities. By focusing extensively on growth, innovation, and social impact, we are poised to continue our upward trajectory, making safe drinking water a reality for everyone, everywhere, and not a luxury.”

This upward trajectory wasn't born out of thin air. The year 2023 saw DrinkPrime prioritise profitability and optimise its business practices, laying a solid foundation for its current success. They strategically expanded their team, welcomed over 200 talented individuals, and established dedicated manufacturing facilities in key cities like Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. With these production facilities, they aim to increase their production by x percentage. This will ensure efficient and timely delivery, meeting the ever-growing demand for their services.

Of course, DrinkPrime is not just about business and numbers, it's also about making a positive impact on the lives of others. The year 2023 marks 1 year of their #DonatewithDrinkPrime CSR initiative that embodies this spirit, focusing on providing safe drinking water to over 750 underprivileged students in Bengaluru government schools. This initiative involved installing 8 DrinkPrime water purifiers across 6 institutions, ensuring access to clean water for those who need it most.

And as 2024 approaches, DrinkPrime is charting an ambitious course. Growth remains a key focus, with expansion to new cities planned to tackle the nationwide challenge of lack of access to safe drinking water. However, this growth will be coupled with a strong emphasis on R&D and product development, ensuring DrinkPrime continues to offer cutting-edge drinking water solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

To fuel 10x growth in the coming years, DrinkPrime will be allocating significant resources to R&D, driving the development of innovative products and technologies that will redefine the safe drinking water landscape. This commitment to research and development ensures that DrinkPrime remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering solutions that address not only today's challenges but also those of tomorrow.