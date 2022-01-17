Drop water tariff hike proposal, MP appeals to Mysuru Corporation

Mysuru: Mysuru- Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has written to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor and Commissioner to drop the plans to hike water tariff for the consumers. Simha has also suggested the MCC to waive off Rs 73.6 crore interest accrued on pending water bills amounting to Rs 146 crore till November 2021.



Simha has appealed to MCC to take a decision in this regard. Or else, the MCC council should take a resolution and send it to the government for its consent.

'I will request the chief minister to drop the interest amount and collect only the arrears', he added. Simha has claimed to be having information over MCC planning to hike the water tariff.

Instead the authorities must focus on installing meters for all the connections and shore up revenue than burdening the existing consumers with a hike.