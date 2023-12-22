Drought Relief decision taken in a meeting chaired by Amit Shah tomorrow: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, the state's drought situation was discussed and a decision will be taken on the release of relief in a high-level committee meeting chaired by Amit Shah on December 23.

Speaking to the media in Mysore on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed hope that the central government has responded positively to the demands of the state, including drought relief.

Responding to the visit of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, the state's request received a positive response. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the chairman of the high-level committee, which has promised to hold a meeting on the drought tomorrow on December 23rd.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, along with the drought situation, it was requested to take an early decision regarding the Mahadayi, Mekedatu, Upper Bhadra projects and extending the man days to 150 days under the NREGA project.

He said that Prime Minister Modi had informed that he will listen to the drought situation of Karnataka and the above demands patiently, discuss with the concerned ministers and take action.

Covid – people need not worry

In Mysore, 6 people have been infected with covid and are suffering from other related diseases. Responding to whether tourist spots are likely to be closed in the future, CM said, No one needs to worry in the current situation. But be careful. The recommendations of the technical advisory committee should be followed compulsorily.