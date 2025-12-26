‘Drug-Free Mangaluru’ campaign with 102 programmes from tomorrow

In a major initiative aimed at combating substance abuse among youth, the Make A Change Foundation, in collaboration with the Mangaluru City Police, has announced the launch of a large-scale ‘Drug-Free Mangaluru’ campaign, featuring 102 awareness programmes across the district. The campaign’s inaugural event will be held on December 27, 2025, at the T.M.A.Y. International Convention Centre, Mangaluru. Several prominent dignitaries are expected to attend, including Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, and the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Addressing a press conference, Suhail Kandak, Founder and Chairman of the Make A Change Foundation, said the initiative is designed primarily for youth, with a special focus on students, to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote a healthy, creative society.

He said the campaign would witness active participation from religious leaders across faiths, including the Bishop of Mangaluru, Swamijis from the Ramakrishna Math, and Muslim religious leaders from the region. Adding to the outreach, popular Tulu film actors will also join hands with the campaign to amplify its message among young people.

As part of the initiative, the Foundation has already conducted awareness workshops in six college campuses, launched poster campaigns in urban and rural areas, and organised sensitisation programmes on substance abuse in various organisations and institutions.

“The objective is not just awareness but prevention—guiding young minds away from drugs and towards constructive and positive life choices,” Kandak said, adding that district-wide programmes on de-addiction awareness and drug-free living have been planned.

The organisers have extended an open invitation to students and youth from across the district to actively participate in the launch and upcoming programmes.

Those present at the press conference included Dr. Ruksana Mangaluru, psychologist, Guru Prasad, Co-founder of Born Again Recovery Centre, Basheer DX, Co-founder of Make A Change Foundation, and Dinesh Muloor, State Coordinator of Bhim Army Karnataka Vishva Mission.