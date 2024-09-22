Live
- BJP MP accuses Bengal govt of artificially jacking up onion prices
- Arsenal will be going to Manchester City to win: Bukayo Saka
- Bengal govt withdraws representation in DVRRC
- Doubts over continuation of Cong-Left Front bonhomie in Bengal
- GST 2.0 will further ease tax compliances and boost economic growth
- AP likely to receive rains for next three days amid formation of low pressure area
- Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain as IMD Issues Yellow Alert
- Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong the most, is special, says Pant
- YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks inquiry into Tirupati laddu controversy
- Kejriwal questions if RSS okay with BJP's politics
Just In
Duty Doctor Found Intoxicated and Dishevelled
A duty doctor responsible for attending to emergency cases during night shifts was discovered in an intoxicated and disheveled state, unable to walk or talk properly.
Mangaluru : A duty doctor responsible for attending to emergency cases during night shifts was discovered in an intoxicated and disheveled state, unable to walk or talk properly. This incident occurred at a prominent hospital in the city on Saturday, September 21. A video of the doctor in this condition has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and angry comments.
Reports suggest that some well-known hospitals in Mangaluru employ medical students, including MBBS candidates, as duty doctors during night shifts for minimal pay. This practice has raised serious concerns about the quality of care provided during these hours. The viral social media post has urged the public to be cautious when seeking treatment at certain hospitals in Mangaluru.
The names of the hospitals and the doctors involved have been withheld to protect the interests of patients and other medical professionals.