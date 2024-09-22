Duty Doctor Found Intoxicated and Dishevelled

Mangaluru : A duty doctor responsible for attending to emergency cases during night shifts was discovered in an intoxicated and disheveled state, unable to walk or talk properly. This incident occurred at a prominent hospital in the city on Saturday, September 21. A video of the doctor in this condition has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and angry comments.

Reports suggest that some well-known hospitals in Mangaluru employ medical students, including MBBS candidates, as duty doctors during night shifts for minimal pay. This practice has raised serious concerns about the quality of care provided during these hours. The viral social media post has urged the public to be cautious when seeking treatment at certain hospitals in Mangaluru.

The names of the hospitals and the doctors involved have been withheld to protect the interests of patients and other medical professionals.