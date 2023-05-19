Dy CM post for DKS upsets 5 aspirants, mull future action

Bengaluru: After the announcement from Congress that DK Shivakumar is the only DCM, the leaders who were dreaming of that post are now upset. KH Muniyappa, MB Patil, Zameer Ahmed, who were stationed in Delhi, have decided to hold a separate meeting and pressurise the High Command. This has also made senior leaders Dr Parameshwar and Satish Jarkiholi upset.

The reason for Congress coming to power was from the full support of the Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. Therefore, the aspirants claimed in the meeting of supporters that the position of DCM should be given to provide justice to all communities. They decided to take a delegation about this.

On the other hand, commenting on the Deputy Chief Minister post in Bangalore, Dr. Parameshwar said, “I was an aspirant for the post of CM, I should be given the post of DCM.” Earlier I was also the Deputy Chief Minister. We are confident that we will get it this time too. I will talk to the leaders. He said that the Dalits who joined the party should not be ignored.

Satish Jarakiholi is also expecting the post of DCM and is upset. It is said that his close supporters expressed their outrage about this and decided to meet the seniors.It is now decided that who will be the CM and DCM. But the formation of the Cabinet is also likely to be a challenge to the High Command.

The state’s minister portfolio size is 34, and Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar’s portfolio has already been decided. The rest left are 32. The list is long, including seniors Deshpande, Muniyappa, Parameshwar, Mahadevappa, Hariprasad, MB Patil. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have left for Delhi again on Friday and will return after finalizing the names of the cabinet members on the same day.