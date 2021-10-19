E-Governance Projects In Karnataka Have The Potential To Go National, Says Union Minister

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated thatminimum two of Karnataka's technology-based implementation had the potential across the country. Chandrasekhar was in Bengaluru, wherein he met fellow officials from the state's e-Government administration.

Chandrasekhar uses the projects FRUITS and Kutumba as instances. Banks could obtain records on 72.48 lakh farmers in the Farmer Registration & Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) database, which includes their land specifics. Banks utilise this method to disburse loans.

Chandrasekhar added that hefelt that certain really good efforts, particularly those at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), should be adopted by various governments.

Chandrasekhar introduced the Innovation Development Upskilling (INDUS) IoT kit at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) office throughout the day.

The minister stated that he requested that the e-Government department shift completely to the cloud and developed to provide e-Government as a service. He added that he also presented ideas on how to get Tier-2/3 city-based enterprises to take a stronger part in e-Government development.

The Kutumba project is a large dataset that the government hopes to use to automatically disburse payments to qualified citizens despite people having applied.

The credit card-sized package includes six sensors, actuators, connection, and debugger interfaces. The IoT kit's small size and portability will make it easier to design local and smart solutions for a variety of applications, notably drones. It is reasonably priced at Rs 2,500 per unit and will be available soon on the GeM portal. According to a press release, C-DAC is also eager to share this technology to entrepreneurs for commercial production.

He further stated that Chandresekhar also met with prominent executives in the sector. The government is working on a DLI system, similar to how we established the PLI scheme. The administration is willing to go above and beyond. He really encourage you to communicate with him.