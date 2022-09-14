‘Eat Right’ certificate for Bengaluru railway station for quality and nutritious food

Bengaluru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has awarded the certificate of "Eat Right Station" to Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru Railway Station.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Shyam Singh received the Certificate on 12 September in Bengaluru Railway Divisional Office from Shanu Jacob, Director FSSAI, Southern Region. Kusuma Hari Prasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin) Lakshman Singh Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Traffic) Amandeep Kapoor, Additional Railway Manager (Operations) Dr.. Shobha jagannath, Chief Medical Superintendent, and other officers of Bengaluru Division were present on the occasion.

KSR Bengaluru is a major Railway station in South Western Railway Zone having 40 food establishments like restaurants (Food Plaza, Jan Aahar), catering stalls, Milk stalls etc. KSR Bengaluru Railway station was awarded eat right station certification with "EXEMPLARY" (5 star rating) on 19 July for providing quality and nutritious food to the passengers. The validity of this certificate is two years i.e., till 19 July 2024.

Shyam Singh informed receiving the certificate that KSR Bengaluru has been awarded with a certificate of 5 Star rating for providing quality food to passengers. He said that efforts are on to get similar certificates to other major Railway Stations of the Division.

The Director FSSAI, Southern Region, Shanu Jacob said that good hygienic practices should be taught to Catering Staff in trains and at Railway Stations. He also said that KSR Bengaluru Station which has bagged 5 Star rating should maintain the same standard for life time. He added that the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene should be propagated to other Railway Stations also.

The Eat Right India movement is an initiative of the Government of India and FSSAI to transform the country's food system in order to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

To improve public health in India and combat negative nutritional trends to fight lifestyle diseases, FSSAI launched 'The Eat Right Movement' on 10th July, 2018.The tag line is 'Sahi Bhojan. Behtar Jeevan', The 'Eat Right Station' certification is awarded by the FSSAI to railway stations that fulfill all the criteria to ensure that safe and wholesome food is provided to passengers. A station is awarded the certificate after an audit by a third-party agency, which is FSSAI-empanelled, where ratings from 1 to 5 are given.

South Western Railway (SWR) with Food Safety Wing under its Medical Department has been striving hard to ensure safe and hygienic food to rail commuters over SWR.

In this connection, KSR Bengaluru station was enrolled for eat right station certification.

Exemplary efforts have been put in by Food safety team of SWR under Medical Department and the Railway authorities at the station to ensure that safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers. Also, Nirmal Francis, Deputy Manager FSSAI, Bengaluru branch has supported the team from pre audit till the completion of the process.