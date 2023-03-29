ECI announces schedule for Karnataka assembly elections, polling on May 10

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar announced the election schedule on Wednesday as the current government term is nearing completion on May 24. Polling for the Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10 followed by announcment of results on 13th.



The EC announced on this occasion that the Election Code will come into effect in Karnataka from today itself.NFor the first time in Karnataka, which has 224 assembly seats, the vote from home system has been introduced. Senior citizens have been given the opportunity to vote from home. Elderly people above 80 years of age have been given the flexibility to vote in ballot system at home.



Karnataka has a total of 5.21 crore voters and it is said that special arrangements will be made for voting in tribal areas.