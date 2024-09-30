ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several others in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. This action follows a recent FIR filed by the state Lokayukta police.

The central agency's enforcement case information report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, names Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, who sold land to Swamy that was subsequently gifted to Parvathi. This development stems from a Lokayukta police FIR registered on September 27 in Mysuru.

The case gained momentum after a special court in Bengaluru directed a Lokayukta police investigation against the Chief Minister. This directive came shortly after the High Court upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction for a probe into allegations of irregularities in MUDA's allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife.

Invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED now has the authority to summon the accused for questioning and potentially attach their assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah, 76, has publicly stated that he is being targeted in the MUDA case due to political opponents being "scared" of him. He characterized this as his first "political case" and affirmed that he would not resign despite the court-ordered investigation. The Chief Minister maintains his innocence and has expressed his intention to contest the case through legal channels.

The core allegation in the MUDA site-allotment case revolves around the purported allocation of compensatory sites in a more valuable area of Mysuru to Siddaramaiah's wife, in exchange for land previously "acquired" by MUDA.

This case highlights the intersection of political power and land allocation practices, raising questions about transparency and accountability in urban development processes. As the investigation unfolds, it is likely to have significant implications for Karnataka's political landscape and governance structures.