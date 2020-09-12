ED probing hawala angle: Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial aspects of the drug peddling and substance abuse case, and the hawala angle, if any, will also be looked into, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.



The minister also said officials have been asked to check information coming from various sources in connection with the case and investigate it. CCB prove will continue in Bengaluru, some accused are being presented before the court.I have instructed officials to take information coming from all sources regarding the case seriously. Information from media reports should also be considered and investigated," Bommai said. He said there is no question of sparing anyone and officials have been told that comprehensive investigation should happen and merciless strict action taken against those involved.

"Drugs have financial aspects also and in most instances there is suspicion that it will have foreign connection,connection with those involved in various activities, hawala--so for detailed and thorough investigation ED's role is also important, they have collected information. ED will inquire into matters that come under their purview," he said.