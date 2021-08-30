Efforts on to tackle Covid third wave in Mandya

Mandya: The district administration taken all the precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the Covid third wave. According to experts, the Covid third wave might come in October. The administration is already equipped with Oxygen production units in all the taluk hospitals. The construction of Oxygen production units with a capacity of 1,390 LPM at Mandya Institute of Medical science (MIMS) is going on now.

Earlier oxygen was refilling from Mysuru now the refilling unit is being constructed at Tubinakere. Health officers said that earlier there was no agreement with oxygen supplying units, but we entered into the agreement this year. They said the district has a stock of 4,000 Remdesivir injections for emergency use. The district hospital is equipped with black fungus treatment with Amphotericin B injection.

MIMS director Dr M R Harish told that all the taluk hospitals have children Covid ward. The hospitals already have 10 ventilators beds and the number of beds will be increased to 30 followed by government order. He said MIMS has 100 ventilator beds. He said at any circumstances patients will not be sent to private hospitals as we have all facilities here.

District health officers said that all the primary health centres have sufficient health staff including doctors. The district has a 13.44 population of which more than 10 lakh people availed first dose of vaccination. The district receiving more vaccination and staff are deputed to administer vaccination whatever the number is in a day.