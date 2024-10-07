Live
Efforts to preserve heritage buildings highlighted at walk event
Mysuru: The cultural city renowned for its rich cultural history and architectural wonders, continues to emphasize the preservation of its heritage. Speaking at the inauguration of a heritage walk event held at the Town Hall, on Sunday Devaraju , Commissioner of the Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage Department, stressed the need for active participation from both the government and the younger generation in preserving the city's historic structures.
Mysuru has numerous heritage buildings constructed by our elders, and it is our collective responsibility to protect and maintain them,” Devaraju said. He emphasized that events like heritage walks, bike rides, and tonga rides help in raising awareness among youth but are not enough by themselves. “Real action needs to be taken in everyday life to protect these buildings, and everyone must adopt proactive steps to save our cultural and architectural heritage,” he added.
Devaraju noted that there are many buildings across the state that remain under-preserved, with much of the public unaware of their significance. The department has initiated programs to create awareness among students and the public, urging active participation in such initiatives.
Gangadhar , Vice-Chancellor of Chamarajanagar University, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that Mysore’s palaces and heritage structures are globally recognized symbols of the city. “No matter where you go, people associate Mysore with its historic buildings. It's up to all of us to ensure that these famous landmarks are preserved,” he said, calling on young people to share their newfound knowledge with others and foster a broader understanding of cultural heritage.
The heritage walk was organized with the goal of not just introducing participants to the city’s rich architectural history but also ensuring that future generations understand the importance of these historic buildings. The walk covered several iconic locations, including Rangacharlu Town Hall , the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower , and the Ambavilasa Palace, among others. Participants learned about the historical significance of structures such as Mysore Medical College,KR Hospital and Devaraja Market.
Adding to the discussion, NageshBettakote Chancellor of the Music University, remarked on the essential role Mysore has played in showcasing heritage knowledge to the world. He noted that the city’s educational institutions and sports facilities add to its heritage value, and it’s the duty of every citizen to contribute to the preservation and nurturing of these invaluable assets. The event was a reminder of the importance of preserving Mysore’s past while continuing to educate the public about the city’s contributions to art, literature, and culture.