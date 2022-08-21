Egg thrower is Congress worker, alleges BJP

Madikeri: After the egg throwing incident to Siddaramaiah's car onAugust 18 during his arrival to Kodagu to visit rain affected areasthe political clash between Congress and BJP escalated.Both parties eyeing next assembly husting making allegations andcounter allegations against each other. While Congress leaders heldprotest in many parts of the state against egg throwing incident asgoondaism by BJP in Kodagu , BJP is denying its role in the incident.

On Saturday a video clip surfaced in social media that the egg throwerwas identified as Sampath , a native of Somwarpet town. In anotherthree video clips the accused claimed that he is follower of formerforest minister and congress leader B A Jeevijaya. In the video hesaid when Jeevijaya was in JDS he was in JDS and after Jeevijayajoined Congress he too joined Congress. He claimed that Oppositionleader Siddaramaiahs anti-Hindu statement hurt him and in a fit ofprotest he threw eggs at Siddaramaiah's car in Guddehosur on his rrival.

But the Congress leaders denied it and alleged that it is handiwork of BJP and even released a photo in which Madikeri MLA M PAppachuRanjan seen with accused Sampath wearing saffron shawl.Sampath clarified that he participated in Hindu religious event and is not connected with BJP in any manner.

However the egg incident rattled the political activities in thestate. The Congress up in arms organised Madikerichalo rally onAugust 26 alleging to condemn BJP party goondaism while BJP MadikeriMLA M P AppachuRanjan and Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah announced hugeJana Jagruthi meeting in Madikeri to counter Congress programme.

Amid this allegation and counter allegation Kushalnagar policearrested 9 BJP workers for obstructing Siddaramaiahs convoy and JMFCcourt released them on bail. As continued issue Madikeri citymunicipal council president on Saturday registered a complaint

against 12 Congress workers A total of 16 people have been arrestedin Kodagu in connection with the death threat calls to the Leader ofthe Opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah.

Madikeri police on Saturday booked 10 BJP workers for obstructingSiddaramaiahs convoy. It is high time for Kodagu police that if theybook case against Congress the congress calls them as puppet of BJPstate government. If files case against BJP , the ruling MLAs would

come to police station to get them bails.

Following allegation against police SP M A Aiyappa issued statementthat police are impartial and committed toperform duty impartiallly.On Saturday KPCC legal cell president and state former advocategeneral A S Ponnanna alleged that It was MLA K G Bopaiah who opposedthe transfer of SP Aiyappa to Kodagu. He further alleged that BJP was trying to gain political mileage through the incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai had ordered a thoroughprobe into death threat calls to Siddaramaiah."We have taken this issue seriously. I had also called the DirectorGeneral of Police and spoke to him. Police will probe the matter. Ihave given instruction to provide adequate security to the Leader ofthe Opposition. No one should make such statements that will instigatethe minds of others," Bommai told reporters.

Amid these allegations and counter allegations Siddaramaiah tweeted thatIf the egg thrower was Congress member why MLA AppachuRanjan visitedKushalnagar police station and released him on bail ? He alleged thisclearly proves beyond doubt that the accused belongs to which party.The people of district waiting eagerly to see what will happen next .