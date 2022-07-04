Eidgah Maidan row: Forum calls for bandh on July 12

Bengaluru: The Chamarajpet Eidgah ground controversy does not seem to end any time soon. While Muslims are claiming that the Eidgah Maidan belongs to them, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) stated it is a playground and it belongs it. A bandh has been called for in Chamarajpet on July 12 by several pro-Hindu organisations.

The two-acre Eidgah ground in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet area is the bone of contention between the two communities. Around 25 organisations have urged shop owners and traders to support the bandh. It has been decided to hold a peaceful march in Chamarajpet on that day. They have said that they will hoist the national flag in the ground on August 15. It was also announced in the meeting held on Sunday that the playground was the property of the BBMP.

Chamarajpet Citizens Forum expressed displeasure against MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan for his comments.

"Come what may, the claim to Chamarajpet Eidgah ground will not be given up," said the Citizens Forum. We will rather give our blood, if needed, than give up the ground," said the members of the forum. "Don't provoke Hindus, you are sitting somewhere and operating all this, don't play with us, beware, Zameer Ahmed Khan. We will not come there. You will get to know what happens if we come," the forum warned.

Reacting to the developments, former BBMP corporator BV Ganesh said that there are 20 schools in the constituency but there is no playground. So, it should remain a playground. We will observe a bandh and take out a rally," he said.

In related development, the BBMP has recently issued a notice to the Waqf Board and submitted 'proof in support' of its claim of ownership of the Eidgah Maidan.

It is said that after studying the documents submitted by the Waqf Board, BBMP West Joint Commissioner Srinivas has issued another notice to the Board seeking further documents in support of its claim. The Waqf Board has been

given seven days' time to submit the documents. In case the Board fails to do so, the BBMP has indicated that it will take the next course of action.