Eight elephants sent to Mysuru for Dasara festivities

Mysuru: The Dasara elephants were sent to Mysuru after the puja at Veeraahosalli on Monday. Normally a team of 14-15 elephants were taking part in state festival Dasara but since last year the state government downsized celebration of festival by organizing simple Dasara.



The major attraction of 9-day Dasara is elephants. Thousands of children are eager to see elephants at palace premises. Last year state government used just five elephants . This year the government decided to use 8 elephants of which 5 male and three female.

Abhimanyu will lead the elephant brigade. The other elephants are Gopalaswamy, Vikrama, Kaveri, Dhananjaya, Ashwathama, Chaitra and Lakshmi. The elephants would reach Mysuru Aranya Bhavana, stay there for three days and would enter palace premises on 16th morning.

Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Sunanda Phalentra , DC Gowtham Bagadi, Karnataka Zoo Authority president L R Mahadeva swamy, DCF Karikalan and others were present.