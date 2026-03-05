Elderly woman murder case solved: accused arrested in Uttara Kannada

Karwar: Police have cracked the sensational murder case of an elderly woman whose headless and naked body was found in a forest in Uttara Kannada district, arresting the accused after an intensive investigation.

The incident came to light on February 20 when locals discovered the body of an elderly woman lying naked and without a head in the Kolagi forest area of Mundgod taluk. The gruesome nature of the crime had shocked residents and initially raised suspicion that the victim may have been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Following the discovery, police formed a special investigation team under the leadership of Gokarna CPI Sridhar to identify the victim and trace the killer. After days of investigation and gathering evidence, the police were able to identify the deceased as Shivakka Somanna Gowda Patil (80), a resident of Mundgod taluk who ran a small grocery shop in Malagi village.

Based on technical and circumstantial evidence, police arrested the accused, identified as Krishnappa, a resident of Manmane village in Sorab taluk of Shivamogga district.

According to investigators, the accused had targeted the elderly woman for the gold ornaments she was wearing. Police said Krishnappa allegedly murdered Shivakka and stole her jewellery. In an attempt to conceal the victim’s identity and mislead investigators, he allegedly decapitated the body and removed her clothes before dumping the body in the forest.

The accused then reportedly disposed of the severed head in Shivapura in Hangal taluk to avoid identification of the victim.

Police said the accused was tracked down based on several clues and witness accounts during the investigation. During interrogation, Krishnappa reportedly confessed to the crime.Investigators also revealed that the accused is already facing another murder charge in Sorab, and that case is currently under trial in court.

The arrest has brought a major breakthrough in the case that had created widespread fear and outrage in the region. Further investigation is underway.