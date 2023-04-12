Election Commission rejects JD(S) plea, allows screening of Sudeep's films

Bengaluru : The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) party had earlier written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting a ban on actor Sudeep's advertisements and films till the upcoming assembly election is complete. The JDS resorted to filing such a plea after Sudeep pledged his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP.

This move from Sudeep didn't sit well with the JDS and Congress. The JDS took the step and submitted a plea to ban Sudeep's films and advertisements till the election is complete stating that he violated the Model Code of Conduct. The Congress also made a statement that they will follow suit regarding the matter.

The main concern of the JDS in writing the plea was that since Sudeep had assured his support to the BJP, he will be influencing the voters by being the BJP's star campaigner.

The plea submitted by the JD(S) however, was rejected by the ECI. The ECI made it clear that the screening of films and advertisements are forbidden only for actors who are campaigning on public-funded Doordarshan and Akashvani or contesting elections.

In a casual media interaction on April 5, Sudeep assured his support to the BJP and Basavaraj Bommai. Sudeep also said that Bommai had supported him when he was in a state of crisis and now, he's supporting Bommai. Sudeep will also be campaigning for the BJP from April 14.