Elephant Attack Leaves Two Dead In Dakshina Kannada

At Naila near Renjiladi village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Monday morning, an elephant killed two people by attacking them. When the elephant attacked Ranjitha, 21 years old, a Peradka Milk Society employee, she was walking through a forest on her way to work. Ramesh Rai, 55 years old, who lives close and overheard her screams, went to her aid and was also attacked by the jumbo after hearing her screams.

Although Rai passed away right there, Ranjitha passed away from her wounds in a Nelyadi hospital. The irate villagers demanded that the forest authority should shoot the elephant.

Ramesh and Ranjitha are listed as the deceased by representatives of the forest department. According to information, the event happened close to Kutrupady at 6.30 am, as Ranjitha was travelling to the milk dairy. Ramesh was also attacked by the elephant. Later, forestry officials have arrived at the location.

Meanwhile, locals reported an uptick in wild animal attacks during the past few months. Following the fatalities, the locals insisted that the District Deputy Commissioner and DFO visit the spot and conveyed their outrage at the Forest Department's carelessness. They issued a warning and requested a long-term solution to the animal threat, saying that the funeral for the deceased would not be held until the officials arrived.

Officials from the revenue department, the forest department, and the Kadaba police were all spotted attempting to appease the irate people.