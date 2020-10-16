Elephants familiarised with cannon shots

Mysuru: As the countdown for Dasara jumbo savari procession has begun, all five festival elephants were familiarized with cannon fire shots fired from seven brass barrels which are over 150 years old, on Thursday evening.

City Armed Reserve cops fired 21 cannon shots near Kote Maramma temple outside the palace premises.

The five elephants -- Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Gopi, Cauvery and Vijaya -- were near Shwetha Varaha swamy temple at Mysuru Palace premises.

Elephants will be familiarized with cannon fire shots two more times before Dasara Jumbo savari procession.

Traditionally 21 cannon shots will be fired from these brass barrels, at Mysuru Palace premises after the Chief Minister offers floral tribute to Goddess Chamundeswari housed in the golden howdah, carried by Abhimanyu, during the Dasara jumbo savari procession on the Vijayadashami day on 26 October.