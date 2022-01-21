Employment policy will benefit youth: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The proposed Employment Policy of the state would be beneficial to the youth and employment aspirants of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



Speaking at a function to launch online distribution of scholarships for students from families of construction workers being implemented by Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, CM Bommai said the state government's Employment Policy would improve the life of the youth. The working class at the lower strata would benefit from the incentives. The scholarship scheme would enable children from construction workers' families to get a good education, get employment in various sectors and contribute to the economic development of the state, Bommai said.

It is the working class which is driving the economy of the country. God resides in the sweat of farmers and the working class, Bommai said quoting poet Ravindranath Tagore.

It is important to create awareness about work ethics in the society. If the people of a country are prosperous the country would be prosperous. State's economy would grow if the working class is empowered economically. Helping the children of construction workers to get a good education is a noble work, Bommai said.