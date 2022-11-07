Engineers From Karnataka Are Looking For A "Scientific" Roster

Engineers in Karnataka are dissatisfied with the current roster system, which governs their recruitment and promotions, and dates back to 1995. They would prefer the Central government's more "scientific" staff. The majority of the engineering staff is located in the PWD, Water Resources, and RDPR departments; however, there are few engineers in the other departments.



S D Thimmaraju and D S Devraj, office holders for the Karnataka Engineers Sangha, met with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on Saturday and expressed their displeasure with the state government's engineers roster, which has been in use since 1995.

The association's president and honorary president, respectively, Thimmaraju and Devraj, claimed in a formal complaint that the reservation list was flawed and did not function properly. According to them, the roster needs to be updated to reflect the one that the Central government has been using since 2019.

Furthermore, their objection is made in light of the recent 6% reservation hike, which brought the total from 18 to 24 percent; 15% to 17 percent for SCs and 3% to 7% for STs. They said that the newly amended roster must take into account the roster maintained by the Union government, which lists a 6% increase in reserve to account for weightage points.