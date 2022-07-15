Environmentalists demand shelving of PRR project 

Bengaluru: Environmentalists demand shelving of the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, which, they say, is harmful to the environment and will cause problems to farmers in many ways.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board held a meeting at Yelahanka on Wednesday to elicit a public opinion on environmental concerns that may arise from PRR project.

More than 36,000 trees will have to be cleared for the 7,350 km peripheral outer ring road project being constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to decongest the city. BDA and Pollution Board officials explained in the meeting that six lakes of Thippagondanahalli basin will be utilized for the project.

According to the project, there are 36,824 trees in the path of the proposed road project. Out of these, 14,306 trees are densely populated. He said that 13,542 of them are eucalyptus trees and 10,138 are of other species.

Environmentalists who spoke on the occasion stated that there was a need to take a relook at the 'environmentally harmful' project. In case the project is indispensable, care should be taken translocate the trees at some other suitable location instead of cutting them. Also, the number of trees identified by authorities for removal need to be rechecked, they said and demanded that the actual report be made public.

The environmentalists also stressed the need for protecting the interest of the farmers and holding another meeting in the central part of the city to discuss the rationale of cutting 36,000. "It is not right to hold a meeting without the farmers who are fighting against the road project." Environmental activist Vijay Nishant demanded a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss all the details of the project.

On Wednesday, the members of the PRR Land Acquisition Farmers' Committee have dropped their plan to hold a protest after a promise made by the district administration officials that they would arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister in the next four to five days.

Committee member Raghu said that they would meet the Chief Minister and request him to fulfil their demands. Another demand made by the leaders of farmers is that compensation for acquisition of land for the PRR project should be given as per the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

On Tuesday, the committee members staged a protest in front of the BDA on Tuesday, demanding shelving of the project.