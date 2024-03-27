Eshwarappa to file nomination papers on April 12

Shivamogga: Senior BJP leader , K S Eshwarappa, visibly perturbed by the denial of the Haveri Lok Sabha seat ticket to his son Kantesh, has firmly decided to contest as a rebel candidate in Shivamogga. Despite fervent attempts by BJP leaders to placate Eshwarappa, his resolve remains unshaken, as he resolutely announces his candidacy without reservation. Setting a definitive deadline for the submission of nomination papers, Eshwarappa’s determination to challenge the status quo reverberates through the political landscape of Shivamogga.

Addressing a fervent gathering of supporters in Shivamogga city, on Tuesday Eshwarappa unequivocally declared, “Even if Hari Hara Brahma descends, I shall contest the election without fail.” With unwavering conviction, he proclaimed his intention to file his nomination as an independent candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency on April 12, accompanied by a formidable contingent of 25 thousand supporters.

He alleged in Shivamogga, BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra finds himself apprehensive of impending defeat. Eshwarappa’s resolve presents a formidable challenge, compounded by the perceived threat posed by Minister Madhu Bangarappa and the Congress party.

Undeterred by past instances of compromise politics, Eshwarappa exudes confidence, vowing to secure victory by an overwhelming margin of 1 lakh votes. Reflecting on his unwavering allegiance to the BJP, Eshwarappa denounced defection, highlighting his steadfast commitment to the party’s ideals. Criticizing former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa’s defection to the KJP party, Eshwarappa emphasized the BJP’s electoral prowess, citing their substantial victory in 46 constituencies.

Dismissing the notion of caste politics, Eshwarappa underscored the evolving dynamics in Shikaripura constituency, where electoral margins have significantly dwindled.

Despite mounting pressure, Eshwarappa remains resolute, defiantly challenging the directives from Delhi urging him not to contest. With the political landscape of Shivamogga poised for upheaval, Eshwarappa’s candidacy embodies a fervent quest for justice and accountability in the realm of Karnataka politics.