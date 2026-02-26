Excessive pesticide use can pose health risks, warns seer

Expressing serious concern over rising health risks linked to chemical-based agriculture, seer Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji of Kanheri Math in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra, warned that Punjab has become a “cancer hub” and said the state should serve as a cautionary lesson for the rest of the country.

Speaking at a public event held at Bannigida Camp in Gangavathi, the seer said Punjab, once known as the land of five rivers and India’s food bowl, is now facing a serious public health crisis due to excessive pesticide use. He claimed that there are over 300 cancer hospitals in Punjab and that almost every district has multiple cancer treatment centres.

“The situation in Punjab is alarming. Farmers used excessive pesticides to increase wheat production, ignoring nature’s balance. Today, health problems have become widespread, and the consequences are visible in every village,” he said. He further claimed that poor health conditions have affected social life, with families facing serious hardships due to disease and rising mortality.

The seer urged people in agricultural regions such as Gangavathi, Sindhanur, and Siruguppa to learn from Punjab’s experience and avoid excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. He emphasised the importance of adopting organic farming practices to protect both soil and human health.

Highlighting the importance of safe food, Swamiji said that contaminated food, water, and air are contributing to growing health problems. “When the food we consume is pure, our physical and mental health will also remain strong. But today, pollution and chemical contamination are weakening human health and reducing physical strength,” he said.

He expressed concern that while agriculture should strengthen the nation, the rapid growth of hospitals and pharmaceutical industries reflects declining public health. He called upon farmers to take responsibility for restoring soil fertility and producing chemical-free food.