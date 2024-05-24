Excitement Begins for 5th Indian Open of Surfing

Mangaluru: The 5th Indian Open of Surfing (IOS), a premier national surfing competition endorsed by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), proudly announces the New Mangalore Port Authority as its title sponsor for the 2024 edition.

Scheduled from May 31 to June 2 at Sasihithlu Beach, near Mangaluru, the event is organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and hosted by the first surf club in India, Mantra Surf Club.

Karnataka Tourism, supporting the event for the fifth consecutive year, is joined by Cycle Pure Agarbatti as a 'Powered by' sponsor and Explurger as the exclusive social media app partner.

Established in 1974, the New Mangalore Port Authority is Karnataka’s 9th major port. It aims to be a leading liquid and multi-cargo port, focusing on state-of-the-art technology and environmental standards. The port provides world-class infrastructure and services, handling diverse cargo types with ISO compliance and a customer-centric approach.

The IOS will feature top Indian surfers such as Ramesh Budihal, Kishore Kumar, Harish M, Srikanth D, Manikandan D, Kamali Moorthy, Srishthi Selvam, and Sandhya Arun competing in four categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms U-16 Boys, and Groms U-16 Girls.

Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Authority, expressed excitement about the partnership. "Supporting the Indian Open of Surfing is an incredible opportunity. Surfing is a rapidly growing sport, and this event positions Mangaluru as a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts, boosting the local economy and empowering communities."

Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, highlighted the ongoing support from Karnataka Tourism. " The Karnataka Government and Karnataka Tourism have been supporting surfing for a long time. This support for surfing attracts more visitors to beautiful places like Sasihithlu, enhancing tourism development in the state. I wish everyone involved a successful event."

Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner of NR Group and Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbatti, praised the sport's popularity in India. "We support initiatives that preserve the environment and foster community development. Best wishes to all athletes and organisers for a successful tournament."

Jitin Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Explurger, emphasised the alignment of values. "The adventurous spirit of the Indian Open of Surfing resonates with Explurger. We are excited to partner with the Surfing Federation of India and wish all participants the best."

The Indian Open of Surfing is the second stop in the National Championship series for 2024, following the International Surfing Festival Kerala 2024 held in Varkala. The IOS will feature intense rivalry between surfers from the east and west coasts, as these championships carry important ranking points that will determine the surfers' standings at the end of the season.

The 5th Indian Open of Surfing, from May 31 to June 2, 2024, at Sasihithlu Beach, is organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the SFI. As part of the National Series, it promises high stakes and adherence to international standards, ensuring a competitive and fair environment for all participants.