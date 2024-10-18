Experts call for conscious protection of lakes

Moodabidire: The ‘Lake 2024’ conference was inaugurated on Thursday, aiming to find nature-based solutions to pressing environmental issues, according to Anantha Hegde Ashisar, former chairman of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board. The four-day conference, titled ‘Lake 2024—14th Biennial Lake Conference’, is being organised by the Alva’s Education Foundation and the Energy and Wetlands Research Group of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, at the Dr. V.S. Acharya Auditorium in Vidyagiri.

In his inaugural address, Ashisar highlighted the alarming incidents of excessive rainfall, landslides, and flooding that have plagued the country in recent years, leading to significant destruction of nature, fauna, and flora. He emphasised the urgent need to reflect on the importance of lakes in this context.

“The need to conserve lakes, initiate a green budget, and release an environmental supplementary white paper is imperative,” he stated. He remarked that the four-day seminar, coinciding with Bhoomi Puja Day, is particularly beneficial for earth conservation. Ashi underscored the critical importance of biodiversity and the protection, restoration, and effective management of lakes and ecosystems to enhance their resilience and capacity. “To tackle social challenges, conserving biodiversity is crucial as it contributes to human well-being,” he added.

Currently, around 6,000 biodiversity species have been identified in the state. He also noted that the Dharmasthala Rural Development Project is actively engaged in lake conservation efforts. Ashi expressed concern over the ongoing destruction of hills near Kolar, urging the need for more public movements and marches to protect forests and hills.

He pointed out that uranium and other harmful elements are impeding river conservation efforts and called for the state government to implement various plans for village protection. Discussions on sustainable lake development and appropriate planning are essential, he said, reiterating the necessity to save the Western Ghats. Ashi urged the Environmental Pollution Control Board to prioritise the protection of at least 100 model lakes, stressing that the survival and conservation of lakes and rivers depend on strict adherence to various measures, rules, and regulations concerning natural resources.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariappa highlighted the impact of inadequate lake conservation, citing the collapse of wetlands in Wayanad and Shirur. “Everything in nature must exist in balance, and we can only achieve a day of sustainable development through this,” he remarked.

Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, noted that the Western Ghats are a crucial global focal point. He urged everyone to take more responsibility in protecting the rivers and lakes around them, emphasising that the great wonders of the world, including biodiversity, are disappearing and need collective efforts for their restoration. Heartfelt tributes were paid to six dignitaries who have contributed significantly to lake conservation. The conference featured lectures, technical sessions, presentations by young and senior researchers, and interactive sessions with school students.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Dr M. Mohan Alva, IISc’s Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, Canadian environmentalist Dr. Rajasekhar Murthy, and representatives from various colleges and organisations.