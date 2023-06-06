Extension of Suburban Rail Project to Mysore, Gauribidanur, Kolar: MB Patil

BENGALURU: The Suburban Rail Project, which was designed keeping in mind only the areas around Bengaluru, should be extended to the far-flung cities around. In this regard, the plan should be revised and a new proposal should be submitted. Big Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil on Tuesday suggested that only then will the problem of traffic congestion in Bengaluru be solved.

He gave this important directive in a long progress review meeting held at Kanija Bhavan with the officials of the infrastructure department. Minister M B Patil said, The first phase of the 148 km long Suburban Rail Project is now underway and the proposed total cost of the project is Rs 15,767 crore. But it is not of much use in its current form. It should be extended from Ramnagar to Mysore, Doddaballapur to Gauribidanur-Hindupur, Chikkaballapur to Kolar. He explained that the plan should be revised and a new proposal should be submitted before the board.

As of now, the suburban rail project is aimed to reach Ramnagar, Chikkabanavara, Doddaballapur, Whitefield. But all these are already part of Bangalore. Therefore suburban rail facility should be provided to the cities within hundred km radius around the capital city. The people needed by Bangalore's industries should be able to move easily from these towns every day. He explained that this will curb the problem of migration along with traffic congestion.

Under Phase-1, work is already underway between Chikkabanavara and Benniganahalli. It should be extended till Dabasapet on Tumkur side. This is essential as there is an industrial area there. He is of the opinion that this work should be done at the first stage.

Our aim is to provide one suburban train service every ten minutes. Patil said that building a smooth traffic network is one of the milestones of infrastructure development.

The meeting was attended by Gaurav Gupta, Managing Director of K-Ride and Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure Department, along with senior officials of the Railway Department.

Also, the Minister had a detailed exchange of ideas with the Boston Consultancy Group, which is the knowledge partner of the Department of Industries, about the industrial projects that can be undertaken in the state during the next five years.