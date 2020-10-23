Famous Tulu Actor, Rowdysheeter Surendra Bantwal Killed in Mangaluru

Tulu cinema actor and a former Rowdy sheeter Surendra Bantwal was murdered in broad daylight in Mangalore, Karnataka's coastal town.

The actor, who had worked in several Tulu movies including "Suvarna Dheergha sandhi" was murdered in a flat on B C road. The incident which occurred late in the night came to light in the morning.

Mangaluru City police who visited the spot are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the rowdysheeter. Surendra Bantwalc# name was heard during Talawaru attack on BJP party workers in Bantwal pet.

In the year 2018. Later the Tulu actor was arrested by the police at Kumble near Kasaragod. The rowdy sheeter who identified himself with the right wing party previously, joined Congress later. He had acted in the Tulu movie "Chaali polilu'