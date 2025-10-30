Fans pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his 4th death anniversary

Bengaluru: Thousands of fans gathered at the samadhi of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Wednesday to pay tribute to him on the occasion of his fourth death anniversary at the Kanteerava Studio premises in Bengaluru. Fans arranged for free food distribution throughout the day and also organized eye donation and blood donation camps in memory of their beloved star.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, his elder brother and senior actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, actor Yuva Rajkumar, and other family members performed rituals at the samadhi. Kannada superstar Shivrajkumar, another elder brother of Puneeth, along with his family, is also expected to arrive to offer prayers.The samadhi was beautifully decorated with flowers and other embellishments, and fans began arriving in large numbers from across the state since Tuesday midnight. They stood in long queues and paid their respects to their favourite star with tearful eyes. Many fans also visited the samadhi of Puneeth’s father, Kannada film legend Dr. Rajkumar, located within the same premises.Fans were seen singing some of Puneeth’s popular songs, and a large number of women and children also visited the venue.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as “Appu,” was one of the most beloved and celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry. Born on March 17, 1975, he was the youngest son of the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Starting his career as a child artist, Puneeth won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in ‘Bettada Hoovu’ (1985).

He made his debut as a lead actor with ‘Appu’ (2002), which was a massive hit and earned him his popular nickname. Over the years, he delivered several successful films.

Known for his energetic screen presence, humility, and philanthropy, Puneeth enjoyed a massive fan following across Karnataka. Apart from acting, he was also a talented playback singer and television presenter. He actively supported various charitable causes, including education, healthcare, and eye donation, inspiring many of his fans to pledge their eyes.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away suddenly on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46, following a cardiac arrest, leaving the Kannada film industry and his fans in deep grief. His resting place at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru has become a place of pilgrimage for his admirers.