Farmers’ children queue up for urea, skip school amid fertiliser chaos

Gadag: In a grim reflection of Karnataka’s deepening agrarian crisis, heartbreaking scenes have emerged from Gadag district where children of farmers—some as young as those in Class 8 and SSLC are being forced to skip school and stand in long queues for urea fertilizer. Armed only with Aadhaar cards and desperate pleas, they are now the face of the growing fertilizer crisis that continues to haunt the district despite government claims of “no shortage.”

The queues start as early as 4 am, with children and farmers alike braving the early morning chill and long hours without food, water, or rest—all in the hope of securing a single bag of urea to save their crops.

The shortage has reached such dire levels that farmers are now compelled to involve their children in the hunt for fertilizer, sacrificing their education in the process.

At the center of this crisis is SV Halavagi and Sons, a fertilizer outlet in Gadag where the “one bag per person” policy has intensified the desperation. Unable to secure sufficient quantities themselves, many farmers have resorted to sending their school-going children to queue in their place. The result: classrooms are emptying out, and the streets outside fertilizer shops are now crowded with school uniforms and anxious faces.

Despite repeated assurances by the state government that there is no scarcity of fertilizer, farmers paint a different picture. “There is enough stock, but traders are creating artificial scarcity to exploit the situation,” alleged one disgruntled farmer.

The problem is exacerbated by unrelenting rains that have increased soil moisture and put crops like maize at risk of rot without timely urea application. With the planting window narrowing, every hour of delay poses a serious threat to this season’s yield.

Meanwhile, the district administration and agriculture department remain silent spectators. Even as visuals of children missing school and farmers waiting helplessly dominate social media and local news, no concrete steps have been taken to restore normalcy or address the core issues. Widespread public outrage is brewing.

What was once a fight for fertilizer is now becoming a battle for dignity, education, and the very survival of Karnataka’s farmers.