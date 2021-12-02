Farmers stage protest against illegal bauxite mining

Mysuru: The Mahanayaka Rakshana Vedike and farmers association members on Thursday staged a protest against bauxite mining in Karya, Vhamanamadanalli and Kurihundi villages in Nanjanagudu taluk.

Protestors alleged that though the lease period lapsed, mining activities were being carried out. They alleged that the lease-holders were mining in 150 acres of land belonging to farmers and digging up to a depth of 500 feet in violation of the law.

They alleged that revenue and mining department officials were hand in glove with contractors. They threated to intensify agitation if authorities fail to take action against violators within a week.