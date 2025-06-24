Fertiliser quality checks stepped up to ensure safe supplies to farmers

Bengaluru: To ensure that organic and bio-fertilisers supplied to farmers meet the required standards, the Department of Agriculture has intensified quality control efforts across Karnataka. Fertiliser inspectors are conducting regular and surprise checks at manufacturing units, godowns, and retail outlets to draw samples, which are then sent to the notified laboratories for testing.

According to department officials, these checks are part of the Quality Control Programme under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), 1985. The samples are being tested for compliance under Clause 29 of the FCO.

There are three government laboratories located in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi, which test the quality of organic and bio-fertilisers. In the financial year 2024–25, a total of 893 samples were collected and analysed. Among them, 13 samples were found to be non-standard, and necessary action was taken as per FCO regulations.

In one recent case, Grow Bhoomi Bio Organic Fertiliser Pvt Ltd in Belagavi, which is licensed to manufacture NPK mixture and organic fertilisers, was inspected. The firm is currently producing Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM) and Potash Derived from Molasses (PDM). These products fall under Schedule IV of the FCO, 1985.

Samples of both PROM and PDM were collected by the jurisdictional fertiliser inspector and sent to labs in Dharwad and Belagavi for testing. Results are awaited. If the samples are found to be substandard, the department has said it will take legal action under the FCO, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In addition, the department is also training farmers on safe practices while purchasing fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds. Officials said regular meetings are also being held with fertiliser dealers at the taluk and district levels, where they are made aware of common violations of the FCO and the penalties under the Essential Commodities Act.The Department of Agriculture has urged both farmers and dealers to cooperate in ensuring the quality andsafety of inputs supplied across the state.