Fewer school days in 2023-24 academic year for Karnataka schools

Bengaluru: In the academic year 2023-24, primary and high schools in Karnataka will have 244 working days, according to the guidelines issued by the School Education Department. The number of school days for children has been reduced by 26 days, resulting in a total of 244 school days this year, out of which only 180 days will be teaching days, as per the guidelines. The learning recovery program that was extra last year will not be held this year, and school days are reduced due to increased Dussehra holidays.

There is a huge reduction in school duty days compared to the previous academic year, with a significant reduction of 48 days in learning days compared to last year. In the academic year 2022-23, there were 270 duty days, which means that students and teachers will get an additional 26 vacation days this year. In total, the percentage of education-related activities is reduced from 74 percent last year to 67 percent this year.

Last time, school educational activities started from May 14 to make up for the setback in the educational progress of children due to Corona. A 14-day learning programme was held in May. However, a learning recovery program will not be held this year, and school will start from May 29.

In the last academic year, the Dussehra holidays was scheduled from October 3 to October 16, i.e. only 14 days in total. But this year, there will be a total of 20 days of holiday from October 8 to 25. Similarly, compared to last year, one day in June and July, and three days in December have increased.

In the last academic year, there were 228 teaching-learning days, while this year there will be only 180 learning days. The government has fixed 244 school duty days for this academic year. Out of these, only 180 days will be left for the teaching-learning process. Additionally, there will be 26 days for examinations and evaluation process, 24 days for the administration of extra-curricular activities/curricular activities/competitions, 10 days for evaluation and result analysis work, and four days for school local holidays. Therefore, there will be only 180 learning days this year.