Fight between fresh faces in CM’s home district

Mysuru: The Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency is undergoing an intriguing contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties have introduced fresh faces for the election, adding an element of unpredictability to the race.

The Congress has fielded Vokkaliga leader M Lakshman in home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , while the BJP has chosen Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, a member of the royal family with no prior political experience but significant influence due to the legacy of the Yadu dynasty.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken personal interest in this election, making multiple trips to Mysore and Kodagu to bolster the Congress campaign. His son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah, has also been actively canvassing for votes across the constituency. In response to the Congress strategy, the BJP has mobilized its state leadership, including alliance Party's H.D. Kumaraswamy, former minister C.T. Ravi, and Dr. C.N. Aswattha Narayan, to rally support for its candidate. State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra is overseeing the party's campaign activities in the constituency.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah views this election as a matter of prestige and is personally invested in ensuring victory for the Congress candidate.

He joined by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Minister K. Venkatesh, Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa, and local Congress MLAs for campaigning.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya nath also campaigned in Mysuru instil confidence o f BJP alliance. former Chief Ministers B.S. Yeddyurappa, H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, and local leaders of alliance parties, including MLA GT Deve Gowda campaigned in constituency.