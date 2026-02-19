File defamation suit if 80% commission charge is false: LoP dares govt

Bengaluru: Accusing the Congress government of adopting a contradictory stand on corruption allegations, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday said the ruling party cannot selectively demand proof when confronted with charges of large-scale commission in state contracts.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka referred to the contractors’ association’s allegation that as much as 80 per cent commission was being sought under the present regime. He said Congress leaders, who had earlier levelled corruption charges against the BJP without furnishing documentary proof, were now questioning the credibility of the complainants.

“When we were in power, they made repeated allegations. Did they produce evidence then? Now, when contractors themselves are speaking out, why is the government silent?” he asked. He challenged the Congress leadership to initiate legal proceedings if the allegations were baseless. “If the 80 per cent commission charge is false, file a defamation case and clear your name,” he said.

Ashoka also alleged irregularities in garbage management tenders, claiming that contractors were required to pay 7 per cent commission to secure tenders, 7 per cent for bill payments, and another 7 per cent for special LOC clearances.

“That makes it 21 per cent officially, apart from what is allegedly paid to engineers. This system has institutionalised corruption,” he alleged.

The BJP leader further charged that several state projects, including those under KKRDB, were being awarded to contractors from neighbouring states, ignoring local firms. He demanded transparency in tender allocation and priority for Karnataka-based contractors.

Condemning restrictions on media access within Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka said the move signalled an attempt to stifle press freedom.

On the BJP-JD(S) understanding for the GBA elections, he confirmed that talks had taken place with Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, adding that the alliance would contest unitedly and that the high command would take the final call on contentious seats.