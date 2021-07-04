Fire breaks out at BESCOM sub-station

Kolar: Employees of a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Substation unit in Kolar were evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday evening causing heavy smoke as the 100 watts transformer caught fire which led to power cuts for the entire Kolar district.

According to fire department officials, the accidental fire broke out at a BESCOM 220-KVA substation near the Mahalakshmi Layout, Kolar around 5 p.m., when a few employees were working there. There were no casualties.

The substation supplies power to Bangarapet, Mulbagalu and Nangli. The reports claim that electric equipment including the huge number of transformers and other material were burnt completely resulting in a loss of Rs 7 crore worth property.