Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Fire breaks out at BESCOM sub-station

Fire breaks out at BESCOM sub-station
x

Fire breaks out at BESCOM sub-station

Highlights

Employees of a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Substation unit in Kolar were evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday evening causing heavy smoke as the 100 watts transformer caught fire which led to power cuts for the entire Kolar district

Kolar: Employees of a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) Substation unit in Kolar were evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday evening causing heavy smoke as the 100 watts transformer caught fire which led to power cuts for the entire Kolar district.

According to fire department officials, the accidental fire broke out at a BESCOM 220-KVA substation near the Mahalakshmi Layout, Kolar around 5 p.m., when a few employees were working there. There were no casualties.

The substation supplies power to Bangarapet, Mulbagalu and Nangli. The reports claim that electric equipment including the huge number of transformers and other material were burnt completely resulting in a loss of Rs 7 crore worth property.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X