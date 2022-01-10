FIRs filed against 30 top Congress leaders

Ramanagara: Ramanagara district police have filed FIRs against 30 leaders of the Congress party on Monday. Many followers and second-line leaders of the Congress have been booked under Disaster Management Act under IPC sections 141 of 2005, 143, 290, and 336. Sathanuru police station of Ramanagar district Kanakapura taluk has filed these FIRs against them.



According to the Superintendent Police of Ramanagar district the FIRs have been filed late in the night on Sunday following the Congress leaders not adhering to the prohibitive orders that were in force in the district.

DK Shivakumar the state Congress president and opposition leader S Siddaramaiah will be Accused No. 1 and 2 respectively. Other leaders who were booked include R V Deshpande, S K Patil, D K Suresh, and many more. According to the Home minister of Karnataka AragaJnanendra these leaders have disregarded the cautions against Covid that the government had imposed and have tried to spread Covid through this padayatra.

"They have taken it up at a time when the Covid third wave has started sweeping the country, we had the Covid situationunder control but this padayatra will be a superspreader. We however, will stop the padayatra from entering Bengaluru city, if the Congress leader do not understand the gravity of the situation themselves we will stop them by the use of force" he declared.

Controversy brewing In another controversy or call it a storm in a teacup, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Javare Gowda who had visited DK Shivakumar to ask him to get the Covid swab test, himself has courted Covid. He was declared to have tested positive later at a government facility in Ramanagara. DK Shivakumar was persuaded by the District Health Officer Dr. Niranjan to get the test done but both of them have been rebuked by DK Shivakumar.

However, this incident and the ADC courting Covid has been seen as a plan of the BJP government to brand the Padayatra as a super spreader by the Congress leaders. DK Suresh MP from Ramanagara has flayed BJP leaders for launching a sinister attack on his brother by misusing the bureaucracy.