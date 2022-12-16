First-ever batch of milk from Karnataka exported to Maldives

Hassan: The Hassan co-operative milk producers union limited (HAMUL) despatched its first batch of milk export to Maldives recently. This is for the first time milk from Karnataka is being exported to Maldives. Flagging off the first batch of despatch HAMUL president and former minister H D Revanna told reporters that this is another milestone of HAMUL and dialogue is on to export milk to Middle East countries.

The export quality milk has been processed at ultra- high temperature (UHT) which has shelf life of 6 months. The sterilisation is made through rapid heating of milk to a temperature of at least 135°C, keeping it there for a few seconds, and then quickly cooling it down to ambient temperature.

he HAMUL was established in the year 1977 is procuring around 10.5 lakh litres of milk everyday from Kodagu , Hassan and Chikkamagalur districts , which comes under its jurisdiction. The three districts have around 1570 milk producers co-operative societies in rural areas of which 1300 is in Hassan district alone.

'' The HAMUL established a modernised pet bottle manufacturing unit at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore for the first time in the country , aimed at export market. About 9 types of flavoured milk have been produced and released in the market in pet bottles which have received good response from the customers Karnataka milk Federation (KMF) General Manager Govinda Raju told The Hans India.

He said the 200 ml pet bottle milk contains unique flavours - ashwagandha, basil, ginger, cloves, pepper, and turmeric flavours and will be beneficial for health. He said the HAMUL planning to export Rs 500 crore worth milk products to Maldives and other countries annually since the union have 5 lakh pet bottle manufacturing capacity per day.

The Chamarajanagara co operative milk producers union (CHAMUL) is exporting milk to Nepal and Bhutan and supplying to armed forces also. The KMF is an association of 16 milk unions situated in various districts.