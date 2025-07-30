First-ever global meet on interventional pulmonology

Bengaluru: In a landmark initiative that could redefine how medical complications are discussed, CAPI 2025 — the Complications and Safety in Interventional Pulmonology conference — concluded this weekend at Radisson Atria, Bengaluru, drawing doctors and medical experts from around the world for a conversation on the realities of procedural medicine.

Hosted by Dr. Ravindra Mehta, founder of Vaayu Chest and Sleep Specialty Center, in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Interventional Pulmonary Alliance (APIPA), CAPI 2025 was a first-of-its-kind forum focused exclusively on the twin pillars of complications and safety in the field of interventional pulmonology.

For the first time, complications were not treated as afterthoughts, but as essential learning tools for present and future medical practice. The conference received enthusiastic support from Rohini and Nandan Nilekani, whose belief in progressive healthcare education helped bring this bold idea to life.