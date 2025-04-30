Five More Arrested in Mangaluru Murder Case, Victim Believed to Be Kerala Man

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have arrested five additional suspects in connection with a murder case registered at the Rural Police Station (Crime No. 37/2025 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code), bringing the total number of arrests to 20.

The latest arrests were made during the ongoing investigation into the case, which had earlier seen the detention of 15 individuals. Police sources confirmed that all five of the newly arrested persons are residents of the Mangaluru outskirts.

The victim, who had remained unidentified until recently, has now been preliminarily identified as Ashraf, a resident of Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery taluk of Wayanad district, Kerala. His family has been informed and is travelling to Mangaluru to confirm the identification and complete the formalities.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation is progressing, with efforts under way to trace others who may be involved in the incident.

“We are committed to ensuring that all those connected to the crime are brought to justice,” a senior police officer said.

Further details, including the motive behind the killing, are yet to be officially disclosed.