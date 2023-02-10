Five new traffic police stations open in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the opening of five new traffic police stations in Bengaluru and will be provided with a DCP, staff, vehicles, and all the equipment to deal with traffic density. Besides, the construction of 12 new corridor roads will be taken up in the State capital.

Speaking after dedicating an underpass near Suranjandas Junction in Mahadevapura Zone here on Thursday, CM said with the opening of the new underpass, the problems of traffic between the Whitefield and MG Road are solved. Henceforth, vehicles can move freely without the traffic snarls. Recently, he had seen the heavy traffic on HAL Road and asked officials to give suggestions. Based on their advice, this work had been completed on priority.

The CM said Bengaluru is the fastest-growing city with 5,000 new vehicles added to the roads daily. Besides, this city has a floating population of nearly 10 lakh people daily. There is a need to chalk out short-term and long-term plans to deal with it. Under the Amrit Nagarotthana scheme, the construction of 11 overpasses is sanctioned. It is for the first time in the history of Bengaluru that 11 overpasses have been sanctioned within one year.

The big changes in Bengaluru would provide long-lasting solutions to the citizens. Under the same scheme, Rs 3,000 crore grant had been released for the construction of roads. A special Commissioner has been appointed for traffic management and now traffic problems have been reduced. Vehicles coming from outside had been regulated by deploying more traffic police personnel to prevent traffic snarls.

Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already dedicated a suburban train and work has started. The satellite ring road work is in progress. A decision regarding PRR will be taken soon. The Metro 3rd stage work has started and Rs 2,000 crore has been sanctioned to deal with the problems of Rajakaluve. Grants had been released for the development of Bengaluru. The work on the installation of the sluice gates in the important tanks is going on.

Eleven overpasses will be completed within one year. "Ours is a responsive government and giving priority to Bengaluru. The ministers have done a good job in their respective portfolios. The government is working hard to protect the Brand Bengaluru" Bommai affirmed.

Ministers B A Basavaraj, Murgesh Nirani, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Administrator Rakesh Singh, Health Department Special Commissioner Dr. K V Trilok Chandra, and others were present.