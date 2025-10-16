FM visits Hampi, praises Karnataka’s rich heritage



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the world-renowned UNESCO heritage site Hampi on Tuesday as part of her four-day tour of Ballari and Vijayanagar districts. The visit, which combined both official and cultural engagements, marked a moment of pride for the region. Sitharaman began her day with a visit to the ancient Virupaksheshwara Temple, offering prayers and expressing her admiration for Hampi’s cultural grandeur. “Many people had told me about Hampi’s magnificence, and today I feel truly fortunate to witness it with my own eyes,” she said after the visit.

Calling the experience “deeply emotional,” Sitharaman lauded Hampi’s architectural and historical richness. “Every stone here narrates the glory of our civilization. The art and architecture of Hampi symbolize the timeless cultural spirit of this land. It is indeed a matter of pride that this historic place has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site,” she remarked. She also took note of the ongoing archaeological excavations and developmental works in and around Hampi, adding that such initiatives would further boost tourism and heritage conservation. Sitharaman appreciated local MP Tukaram’s efforts in explaining the history and legacy of the Vijayanagar empire during the visit.

The Union Minister had earlier announced her Kalyana Karnataka tour through a post on X (formerly Twitter). In her message, she shared that her visit from Wednesday onwards would focus on inspecting and inaugurating agriculture-based value addition units established under her MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) across seven districts Vijayanagar, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Bidar.

As per the official itinerary, these units aim to empower farmers and promote local entrepreneurship by adding value to regional produce. Sitharaman stated that during her tour, she would inaugurate some of these units and interact with farmers, producer groups, and beneficiaries who have received training through these centers. “These initiatives are aimed at strengthening the agri-value chain, creating employment, and increasing rural income,” she said in her X post.

Her visit to Hampi also drew significant attention from local leaders and citizens, many of whom expressed optimism that Sitharaman’s tour would bring renewed focus to the Kalyana Karnataka region, which continues to lag in industrial and agricultural infrastructure.