Food delivery services, cab aggregators cross 1.5 L traffic violation cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 1.454,031 traffic violation cases amounting Rs 7.07 crore have been filed against food delivery companies and taxi aggregators in Bengaluru since the year's beginning.

Zomato came in first place with more than 72,000 instances totalling more than Rs 3 crore. Following were Swiggy (56,147), Bounce (10,338), and Ola (9,469). The list included Domino's, BOX8, Bounce, Ola, and Voga as well. According to the city traffic police, notifications warning about the penalty were sent.

The traffic department stated that common traffic offences included riding a vehicle without a helmet, skipping red signals, and driving against the movement of traffic.

According to MA Saleem, special commissioner for traffic, the 50% rebate on traffic fines remained applied to food aggregators and vehicle platforms.

"The companies can use the 50% discount window and pay the penalty. The riders were the targets of the cases. We have also asked for information about the riders. The business has two options for handling fine payments: it can either collect the money from the offender and pay it or pay the penalty on behalf of the rider."

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which owe Rs 1.4 crore for traffic offences, will also be eligible for the rebate on traffic fines, he added. Since the beginning of the scheme last week, the Bengaluru traffic police had recovered more than Rs 22 crore from violators.

Prior to this, the police had already collected Rs 13.8 crore in fines and resolved 4,77,298 cases in the two days following the announcement of a 50% discount on unpaid traffic fines.

Following a meeting presided over by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority in January, the state transportation department announced the discount as a one-time measure until Thursday (February 2) and was valid through February 11.