Forest Conservation Act in way of construction of road

Madikeri: The road connecting Thodikana to Sullia on border of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada is still undeveloped owing to Forest Conservation Act. The 8-km road is passing through Talacauvery wild life sanctuary and Pattighat reserve forest. Though the road is well maintained in Aranthodu to Sullia , the 8- km stretch in Kodagu is rocky.

The villagers of Patti, Thodikana and Aranthodu have been pressurising the state government to develop the road since decades. But still, development is pending. The road narrows the distance from Talacauvery to Kukke Subramanya to just 60 kilometres. At present people are traveling to a famous pilgrimage, Kukke Subramanya through Madikeri- Mangalore state highway which is 135 kms. If the road is developed amid reserve forest people could save lot of time and expenses also. This road narrows Mangalore - Talacauvery distance to 131 kms , at present people traveling 191 kilometres.

The State Forest Department Secretary wrote a letter to Union Ministry of Environments and Forests (MoEF) in the year 2013 , seeking permission to develop two kilometres road at Talacauvery wild life sanctuary. The forest departmentDeputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) also wrote letter to State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to accord permission to develop 6 kilometres of road in Pattighat reserve forest.

But till today the officials did not give permission citing forest conservation laws. The State government allotted Rs 5 crore to develop the road in its budget. The PWD executive engineer sent a proposal to DCF seeking permission to develop the road. But forest officials turned down the request saying the proposed road would destroy 12 hectares of thick forest.

Even environmentalists are opposing the project saying the road would endanger the existence of rare wildlife in the forest. But villagers are asking to develop the road and allow them to use at least during day time. They says the NH connecting Mysuru- Kerala passing Bandipura tiger reserve is closed during night. The forest officials are yet to take action.