Forest officials escorting students to schools
Chamarajanagara: The forest department officials are keeping a watch on the government school and providing security to the students in Malligehalli in Yelandur taluk since a week̤ . On July 25, Harshit (9) was attacked and injured by a leopard, and the rest of the students were afraid to go to school. Against this background, the Forest Department has taken appropriate action.
While walking home from the government primary school, the leopard attacked the boy which was hiding to hunt in a bush. When the people who saw this screamed, the frightened leopard ran away from the boy. The leopard scratched and bit Harshit's face, throat, leg and stomach. Later, the boy was admitted to Chamarajanagar district hospital for treatment.
Forest guards are taking children from home to school and from school to home to erase the fear of children. The officials camped in the village and are standing guard near the school gate. In addition, a continuous operation has been carried out to capture leopards and cage have been kept in 5-6 villages.