 Former Congress CM late Dharam Singh’s kin joins AAP

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart late N Dharam Singh's grand niece and daughter of retired ACP Sangram Singh , Dharmashree joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mysuru on Monday.

Dharmashree who has been making her political debut said " in the current political scenario, development has taken a backseat. The recent Assembly elections to Delhi and Punjab were held on development plank and not on any other issues. Now, AAP is active and has emerged as a political alternative", Dharmashree claimed.

Dharmashree is a law graduate and hails from a very influential family.

She is now handling multiple businesses like Fuels on Wheels, Sangram Services and others. She was recognised as a young business entrepreneur by Reliance Group.

She is involved in various activities in government schools through Lions Club and has been providing free legal aid to Rajeevnagar residents, where she lives, when people come seeking her help.

AAP State President Pruthvi Reddy said "we gave open Invitation to the people in Karnataka and also Mysuru to join AAP for actual development than dividing the society on various issues". He said he people in Karnataka particularly Mysuru region should think whether the tax payers are getting anything in return in any form of development?

In Malavalli of Mandya district, 200 people joined AAP and now in Mysuru more people are joining the party, Pruthvi Reddy said.