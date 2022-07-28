Former MLA leads protest over drinking water shortage

Mysuru: Former Congress MLA M K Somashekar along with some residents on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office on Sayyaji Rao Road here, against alleged negligence of the elected representatives in providing drinking water to the people in the Krishnaraja constituency.

They urged the Mayor and the MCC Commissioner to resolve the water issue immediately and warned that they would not leave the premises.

MCC Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy met the protesters and assured that a solution would be found soon to the water shortage issue.

It's said that the residents in the constituency have been facing drinking wate shortage for over three years.