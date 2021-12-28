  • Menu
Four arrested in fake Nandini ghee scam

Four arrested in fake Nandini ghee scam
Four arrested in fake Nandini ghee scam

Mysuru: Police on Tuesday arrested four accused in connection with fake Nandini ghee scam. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Mysuru district superintendent of police R Chetan said that the case was being investigated by deputy SP Sumeet.

Two of the four accused have been named in the FIR. He said according to the investigation so far, there is no evidence available about the involvement of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials in the case. He said further investigation is being conducted from all angles.

Ten tonnes of fake Nandini ghee was found during the raid on a unit on the outskirts of Mysuru recently.

A comprehensive investigation into this is underway. He said police is gathering information from the building owner who rented the premises to install the ghee unit. He said the owner, too, would be arrested if found guilty.

